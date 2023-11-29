Construction of Azerbaijani block continues in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. An Azerbaijani block with a total length of 197 kilometers is being built in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras as a gesture of gratitude to Azerbaijan for its help and support after the devastating earthquake on February 6 in Türkiye, said Chairman of Kahramanmaras Metropolitan Municipality Hayrettin Gungor, Trend reports.

According to the information, Azerbaijan paid $100 million for the construction of the block on an area of 320 hectares.

There were 1,306 dwellings and 776 workplaces in the area before the earthquake, the project is planned to build 2,122 independent subdivisions with 1,323 dwellings and 799 workplaces.

The Azerbaijani block will include schools, mosques, and business establishments in addition to dwellings and workplaces. Prior to the construction of the buildings, soil compaction works are being carried out.

