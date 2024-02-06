Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Attempted terrorist attack in front of courthouse to be punished - President of Türkiye

Türkiye Materials 6 February 2024 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Patrons and supporters of those who tried to carry out a terrorist attack in front of a courthouse in Istanbul will be punished, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, Trend reports.

"The Republican Union makes promises and keeps them. The traitors failed to achieve their nefarious goals in the terrorist attack in front of the courthouse. Türkiye will resolutely continue to fight against all terrorist organizations and their supporters without any distinction," Erdogan said.

To note, there was an attempted armed attack on the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Türkiye. As a result of the incident, five people, three of them police officers, were injured. Two attackers were liquidated.

