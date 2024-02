BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will increase the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the Zangezur corridor could also pass through Iranian territory.

Uraloglu added that the Turkish side has completed the construction of a 224 km long railway line between Nakhchivan and Kars.