Türkiye detains individuals plotting terrorist attacks before municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Employees of the General Directorate of Security of Türkiye have detained 33 people in the province of Sakarya in the northwest of the country, who are suspected of preparing terrorist attacks before the municipal election scheduled for March 31, head of the Interior Ministry Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Trend reports.

"During the Sakarya operation targeting the extremist group ISIS, 33 suspects were apprehended. They were planning terrorist attacks and exploring the feasibility of carrying them out before the municipal elections. Additionally, they were implicated in providing financial support to the group through terrorist financing activities. Investigations revealed that these individuals were operating clandestinely under the guise of illegal mosques and madrasahs," he said.

During the police operations, they seized unregistered weapons, four pistols and two shotguns. Large sums of currency were also confiscated.

