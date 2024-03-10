Turkish Red Crescent ship with humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip arrives in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A Turkish Red Crescent vessel carrying 2,737 tons of humanitarian aid reached the port of El Arish in Egypt, Trend reports.

According to a statement from the Turkish Red Crescent, this is the seventh ship they have sent since the beginning of October to provide assistance to the war-affected people of Gaza. The ship named "Kindness" is the largest of all the ships sent by the organization to this region.

The arrival of the ship was greeted by the Chairman of the Turkish Red Crescent, Fatma Meric Yilmaz, and the organization's team in the region. In their presence, cargo began loading onto trucks in order to deliver it to the residents of Gaza as quickly as possible. The trucks, led by Turkish Red Crescent experts, will enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

On board the ship there are 2,737 tons of humanitarian aid, including food parcels, water, food packages, flour, clothing, hygiene products, housing materials, medicines and baby supplies.

The Turkish Red Crescent works in close cooperation with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent.