Türkiye wishes beginning of new era with signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We wish that with the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a new era will begin in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He noted that maintaining stability in the South Caucasus is one of Türkiye's priorities.

The Turkish President expressed hope that the recent negative atmosphere in relations with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea will change and that the efforts will yield concrete results. Erdogan added that Türkiye always supports steps that serve stability and peace in the Balkans.

The head of state noted that at the last meeting of the strategic mechanism, held in Washington with Turkey’s NATO ally, the United States, an agreement was reached to improve cooperation. He also said that Türkiye's membership in the European Union remains a strategic goal.