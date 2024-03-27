Türkiye to host coming European Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Türkiye will host the IV European Games in 2027, the Chairman of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Akram Imamoglu said, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the competition will be organized in Istanbul.

To note, in 2015, the analogical competition was organized in Azerbaijan, followed by the latest one in Krakow, Poland.

The European Games are a continental multi-sport tournament in the Olympic format, contested by competitors from European and transcontinental countries. The European Olympic Committees (EOC) envisioned and govern the Games, which were declared at the 41st General Assembly in Rome on December 8, 2012.

