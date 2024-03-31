Turkish authorities detain dozens of people suspected of ties to ISIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Turkish security services have apprehended 51 individuals on suspicion of ties with the terrorist organization ISIS, said Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya on X, Trend reports.

"During a four-day operation across 21 provinces, 51 individuals were detained on suspicion of affiliation with the terrorist organization ISIS," the minister wrote

Yerlikaya noted that the majority of the detainees, totaling 10 individuals, were apprehended in Ankara, where a considerable amount of documents and digital media associated with IS activities were confiscated during the operation.

Earlier this week, Türkiye's Interior Ministry disclosed the detention of 147 suspects with ties to ISIS. Last year, the ministry reported that nearly 3,000 supporters of the terrorist organization were detained in the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel