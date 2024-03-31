President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan participates in municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan have cast their votes in the municipal election, Trend reports.

The head of state and the first lady voted at polling station No. 3308 located in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

Türkiye elects mayors of cities, municipalities, and other local authorities today. According to the information from the Central Election Commission, 61.4 million voters will take part in the polls.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye reports that the security of the election is provided by about 600,000 representatives of law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel