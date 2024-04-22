Türkiye's President pays official visit to Iraq for first time in 13 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made an official visit to Iraq after 13 years, Turkish media said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that Erdogan was met by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and other officials at Baghdad International Airport.

Within the framework of the visit, the Türkiye's President will meet with senior officials in Baghdad and Erbil. During the visit, security, trade relations, and water issues will be discussed. Following the meetings, Erdogan and Sudani will hold a joint press conference, and agreements between the two countries will be signed.

