Number of foreign tourists visiting Turkish Istanbul increased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. In the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Istanbul increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year and reached 5,244,936 people. Among foreigners who came to the city, Russians are in first place with 167,824 people, the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish city of Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to the information, the majority of those who came to Istanbul this year used air transport. The number of people arriving by sea fell by 29 percent.

The majority of those who visited the city this year were citizens of Azerbaijan, Germany, Iran, the USA, France, England, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Uzbekistan, the People's Republic of China and the Netherlands.