Military helicopter crashes in Türkiye, claims lives (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Two military helicopters collided during a training flight in the district center of Keçiborlu in Türkiye's Isparta province, Trend reports.

According to the information, five servicemen were killed and one injured as a result of the accident.

The emergency teams and firefighters were involved in the scene of the accident.

The information indicates that as a result of the collision, one military helicopter crashed while the other landed safely.

Furthermore, it was noted that one of the dead in the helicopter was the Commander of the Army Aviation School in Isparta, Major General Isa Baydilli.