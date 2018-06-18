Asian shares fall as U.S.-China trade spat escalates

18 June 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Asian shares fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind, Reuters reports.

Fears of a global trade war added to pressure on oil prices, which extended Friday's big fall, while the dollar retreated from near 3-week highs against the safe haven yen JPY=.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS skidded 0.4 percent to its lowest level since May 31.

Financial markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for Dragon Boat festival holiday. South Korea's Kospi index .KS11 slipped 0.5 percent while Australian shares eased 0.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 sank 0.9 percent as worries over growing protectionism overshadowed stronger-than-expected export data.

U.S. E-mini S&P futures ESc1 were down 0.5 percent in early trade, suggesting a weaker start on Wall Street.

“The on-again off-again possible global trade war is looking to be back on again as the U.S. and China announced tariffs on each other’s imports,” said Nick Twidale, Sydney-based analyst at Rakuten Securities Australia.

“This looks set to be the main theme that investors will focus on...with any further escalation in tension adding to the downside risk.”

Trump announced hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports on Friday, laying out a list of more than 800 strategically important imports from China that would be subject to a 25 percent tariff starting on July 6, including cars.

China said it would respond with tariffs “of the same scale and strength” and that any previous trade deals with Trump were “invalid.” The official Xinhua news agency said China would impose 25 percent tariffs on 659 U.S. products, ranging from soybeans and autos to seafood.

China’s retaliation list was increased more than six-fold from a version released in April, but the value was kept at $50 billion, as some high-value items such as commercial aircraft were deleted.

However, many market watchers believe there is still room for compromise, suspecting Trump’s announcement was a negotiating tactic to wring faster concessions from Beijing.

Analysts say the direct impact of the tariffs may be limited, especially for the U.S. economy, which is in strong shape.

But Asia’s other trade-reliant economies and companies plugged into China’s supply chains are worried they will suffer collateral damage if world trade slows down, hurting global growth and dampening business confidence.

Shares of Japanese construction equipment makers Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (6305.T) tumbled 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Both are vulnerable to any downturns in Chinese and global capital spending.

“There are trade frictions not only between the U.S. and China but also between the U.S. and its allies. Trump could put more pressure on other countries like Japan and NATO courtiers,” said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo.

“So far investors have been escaping to high-tech shares and small cap shares. After all, money is still abundant. But investors should be cautious.”

In the currency market, the dollar was supported for now as the euro has lost steam after the European Central Bank had suggested on Thursday it would hold off raising interest rates through the summer of next year.

The euro traded at $1.1587 EUR=, not far from a two-week low of $1.1543 set on Friday.

The dollar eased to 110.33 yen JPY=, having hit a three-week high of 110.905 on Friday.

The Japanese currency stayed resilient following a deadly earthquake that struck Western Japan, including Osaka, the country’s second largest urban area.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4, a liquid hedge for risk, slipped to a six-week trough while its New Zealand cousin NZD=D4 fell to the lowest since end-May.

Oil prices were under pressure on fears of increased supply as two big producers - Saudi Arabia and Russia - have indicated they were prepared to increase output.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers are due to meet in the Austrian capital on June 22-23.

U.S. crude futures took an additional hit also as China’s retaliatory tariffs included crude oil.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 dropped 2.04 percent to $63.76 per barrel, briefly touching their lowest levels since April 10.

Brent LCOc1 fell 1 percent to $72.67.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 10:02
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 08:22
Pentagon denies reports on airstrike at Syrian army positions near Bukamal
US 06:19
China unveils more measures to draw foreign investment
China 03:15
U.S. bombs Syrian positions, Syrian military source tells state media
Arab World 02:46
Heavy rain to hit parts of China
China 17 June 10:31
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports
China 16 June 07:38
Trump supports Republican immigration bills in U.S. House: White House
US 16 June 04:50
Trump speaks with Qatar's Emir over Gulf unity
US 16 June 00:23
China decides to impose additional tariffs on 50 bln USD of U.S. imports
China 15 June 23:42
Trump says possible he will meet Putin this summer
US 15 June 23:11
Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology
US 15 June 19:47
Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 June 10:29
China approves 16 investment projects in May worth 18 billion yuan
China 15 June 07:34
China deploying missile systems on disputed spratly islands – reports
China 14 June 22:12
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims - White House
US 14 June 17:51