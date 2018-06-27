Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe

27 June 2018 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Earlier in the day, the US National Security Adviser John Bolton stated during his visit to Moscow said that Russia and the United States to declare the date of the upcoming meeting simultaneously on Thursday, Sputnik News reported.

The US President told journalists on Wednesday that his meeting with Putin could be possible right after the next NATO summit, adding that the Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts would be on the agenda. He also stated that Russia was doing "fantastic job" with FIFA World Cup.

A few hours earlier Trump's adviser John Bolton said after the meeting in Moscow that the United States has no expectations about specific outcomes to be reached or decisions to be made at the upcoming summit, adding that, among other problems, the presidents would discuss G8 issue and alleged "Russian meddling" in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Previously, Trump said he wanted better relations with Russia, however, he only met the Russian President once — on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam last November.

