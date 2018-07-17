Trump, after Helsinki summit, says he has confidence in U.S. intelligence

17 July 2018 04:11 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing a barrage of criticism for his comments during a news conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisted in a post on Twitter on Monday that he has “GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people”, Reuters reported.

Trump was roundly condemned by U.S. lawmakers for his comments at a news conference with Putin where he cast doubt on his own intelligence agencies’ findings that Russia meddled with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“As I said today and many times before, ‘I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people’,” Trump said on Twitter. “However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past - as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along!”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin says he told Trump that Russia prepared to extend START treaty
Russia 05:28
Lockheed wins $451 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
US 03:35
Putin says his meeting with Trump was more substantive than expected
Russia 02:21
Finnish president to visit Russia on August 22
World 01:37
Russian student arrested in Washington DC, charged as foreign agent
US 00:45
Trump says US relationship with Russia has changed after summit talks
US 16 July 22:37
Latest
Putin says he told Trump that Russia prepared to extend START treaty
Russia 05:28
44 dead, 20 missing in flood-hit NW Nigeria's Katsina: governor
Other News 04:46
Lockheed wins $451 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
US 03:35
UK junior defense minister resigns, votes against government
Europe 03:00
Putin says his meeting with Trump was more substantive than expected
Russia 02:21
Finnish president to visit Russia on August 22
World 01:37
Russian student arrested in Washington DC, charged as foreign agent
US 00:45
At least 8 die of suffocation in truck with migrants in Libya
Other News 00:11
EU has firm position on territorial integrity of "Eastern Partnership" counties - Mogherini
Politics 16 July 23:29