White House's Kudlow blames China's Xi for blocking U.S. trade deal

18 July 2018 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “holding up” a deal to resolve a “significant trade dispute” between the United States and China, Reuters reports.

Larry Kudlow, head of the White House Economic Council, also said that he expects European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to bring a “significant” trade offer to Trump when he visits Washington next week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. crude stocks up; production hits 11 million barrels per day
Oil&Gas 18:56
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 15:48
EU sets provisional import duties on Chinese e-bikes
China 15:40
Trump made at least 8 reuquests to meet Rouhani, Iran claims
Politics 14:12
Israel Aerospace teams with SNC on VTOL military drones
Israel 12:07
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 18
Business 19:35
Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:31
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 19:24
Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo electric car bonus
Europe 19:24
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan modernizing, strengthening its industrial potential
Politics 19:23
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation via main gas pipelines
Economy news 19:23
Bushehr nuke plant helps Iran to save 47 million barrel of oil equivalent
Business 19:15
Sergio Mattarella: Co-op between Azerbaijan, Italy has high potential
Politics 19:13
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 19:05