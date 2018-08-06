Oil prices edge up after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls

6 August 2018 05:34 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices edged up on Monday as Saudi crude production took a surprising dip in July and American shale drilling seemed to plateau, Reuters reported.

Markets also anticipated an announcement from Washington due later on Monday detailing renewed U.S. sanctions against major oil exporter Iran.

Spot Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were trading at $73.26 per barrel at 0101 GMT on Monday, up 5 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $68.61 barrel.

U.S. energy companies last week cut oil rigs for a second time in the past three weeks as the rate of growth has slowed over the past couple of months.

Drillers cut two oil rigs in the week to Aug. 3, bringing the total count down to 859, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Many U.S. shale oil drillers posted disappointing quarterly results in recent weeks, hit by rising operating costs, hedging losses and a fall in crude prices away from 2018 highs reached between May and July.

Outside the United States, top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pumped around 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, two OPEC sources said on Friday, down about 200,000 bpd from a month earlier.

That drop came despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, in June to raise output from July, with Saudi Arabia pledging a “measurable” supply boost.

Still, with Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia now all producing 10 million to 11 million bpd of crude, just three countries now meet around a third of global oil demand.

Reuters technical commodity analyst Wang Tao said Brent “may test a support at $72.09 per barrel”, a break below which could cause further drops.

U.S. oil rig count: reut.rs/2Mozf5d

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 30 - Aug. 3
Oil&Gas 4 August 15:23
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 3
Oil&Gas 4 August 13:38
Oil supported as new hedges placed, but rising global supplies weigh
Oil&Gas 3 August 09:41
Oil prices rise amid falling U.S. stockpiles
Oil&Gas 3 August 02:05
Oil steadies to trade higher after losses
Oil&Gas 2 August 09:55
UK company reveals forecasts for oil prices
Oil&Gas 2 August 09:48
Latest
China state media attacks Trump on trade in unusually harsh terms
China 06:29
Pompeo vows to 'enforce' US sanctions against Iran - reports
US 04:15
Saudi Arabia expels Canadian Ambassador in human rights row
Other News 02:43
5 killed after small plane crashes near Southern California mall
US 02:23
At least 82 killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands
Other News 01:41
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19
US not involved in Maduro assassination attempt: Bolton
US 5 August 23:43
9 drown during riverside picnic in Nigeria
Other News 5 August 22:28
Earthquake leaves 17 killed in Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 5 August 21:53