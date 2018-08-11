Governor declares state of emergency for California wildfire

11 August 2018 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency as a wildfire that forced 20,000 people from their homes continues to rage south of Los Angeles, Associated Press reported.

Brown issued the declaration Thursday for Orange and Riverside counties because of a fire in the Cleveland National Forest that’s threatening thousands of homes.

The fire near Lake Elsinore is devouring brushy foothills, ridgetops and canyons. It’s blackened 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) and is only 5 percent contained.

On Thursday, flames came within yards of some homes.

A man charged with intentionally setting the fire is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

