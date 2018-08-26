Neil Simon, Broadway’s master of comedy, dies at 91

26 August 2018 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as “The Odd Couple,” ″Barefoot in the Park” and his “Brighton Beach” trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, has died. He was 91.

Simon died early Sunday of complications from pneumonia while surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, said Bill Evans, his longtime friend and the Shubert Organization director of media relations.

In the second half of the 20th century, Simon was the American theater’s most successful and prolific playwright, often chronicling middle class issues and fears. Starting with “Come Blow Your Horn” in 1961 and continuing into the next century, he rarely stopped working on a new play or musical. His list of credits is staggering.

The theater world quickly mourned his death, including actor Josh Gad, who called Simon “one of the primary influences on my life and career.” Playwright Kristoffer Diaz said simply: “This hurts.”

Simon’s stage successes included “The Prisoner of Second Avenue,” ″Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” ″The Sunshine Boys,” ″Plaza Suite,” ″Chapter Two,” ″Sweet Charity” and “Promises, Promises.” But there were other plays and musicals, too, more than 30 in all. Many of his plays were adapted into movies, and one, “The Odd Couple,” even became a popular television series.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say
US 22:54
Texas train crash leaves at least 2 dead, police say
US 06:14
Senator John McCain, ex-POW and political maverick, dead at 81: statement
US 05:18
Strong earthquake rocks Alaska
US 25 August 22:25
US relations with Mexico improving, big bilateral trade deal coming - Trump
US 25 August 19:35
Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
ICT 25 August 12:27
Latest
‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say
US 22:54
N.Korea to release detained Japanese national suspected of espionage – reports
Other News 21:53
Bike rental areas to be created in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Kazakhstan 20:59
Share of investments in Kazakhstan’s education sector down
Kazakhstan 20:41
Uzbekistan supports Kyrgyzstan’s proposal to reform IFAS
Uzbekistan 20:18
Kazakhstan eyes to implement standards for tourism facilities
Kazakhstan 19:58
Iran automotive exports on rise
Business 19:35
Iran to launch online system to measure radio frequency
Society 18:37
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 26
Business 18:03