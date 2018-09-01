Trump: 'No necessity to keep Canada in new NAFTA deal'

1 September 2018 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump warned that Congress shouldn't interfere in the future of the NAFTA free trade agreement, threatening to "entirely terminate it", Sputnik reported.

Donald Trump stated on Twitter that "There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA", also noting that NAFTA was "one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made."

Earlier this week, US President said that Friday was the deadline for concluding trade talks with Canada.

On Friday Toronto Star published leaked off-the-record remarks, made by Trump during his recent interview with Bloomberg. According to media, Trump stressed that a possible deal with Ottawa would be totally on terms of the US.

