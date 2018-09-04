Eight injured in gun battle during dice game in California

Eight people were injured Sunday night in a gun battle during a dice game in San Bernardino in western US state of California, said local police on Monday, Xinhua reported.

A 17-year-old boy was in grave condition and two other victims were in extremely critical condition, according to the San Bernardino police department.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. local time in an apartment complex, where people appeared to have been playing a dice game when the gunfire erupted.

"There is evidence for us to believe there was a back-and-forth gun battle," Captain Richard Lawhead with the San Bernardino police department was quoted as saying by a local news outlet, the Daily Bulletin.

Multiple weapons including handguns and rifles were used by multiple shooters who fled the scene.

Lawhead said that there was gang activity in the area, but that this early in the investigation he could not yet attribute the shooting to a gang rivalry and he also couldn't say if the shooting was directly related to the game itself, the Daily Bulletin reported.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

