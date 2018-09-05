Amazon becomes second US company to hit $1trln valuation mark

5 September 2018 04:33 (UTC+04:00)

US e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s valuation reached the trillion-dollar mark on Tuesday after shares rose by two percent on the NASDAQ stock exchange, Sputnik reported.

Amazon is the second publicly-traded US company to reach the historic threshold in market capitalization (market cap) after Apple surpassed $1 trillion in early August. Analysts say the e-commerce giant’s diversifying portfolio has been a value driver.

"They have given investors’ confidence that they can go and disrupt markets just like they've done with retail," partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures Gene Munster told CNBC.

In addition to online shopping and delivery services, last year Amazon stepped into the grocery industry with the purchase of Whole Foods Markets.

In July, reports stated that Chief Executive Director of Internet retailer Amazon, Jeff Bezos, became the world's richest businessman outpacing Bill Gates. In addition, Bezos is among the top 5 most influential people on the planet according to the ranking published by Forbes in May 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amazon reports 1.7 million pound UK tax bill due to share deductions
Economy news 3 August 16:21
India looking to compel e-commerce, social media firms to store data locally
Other News 30 July 14:34
Uzbeks to decrease orders of physical goods via Amazon, AliExpress
Economy news 27 July 12:23
Amazon preparing for huge rise in online sales in Israel
Israel 25 July 12:21
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
US 21 July 13:50
Amazon halts free delivery offer in Israel
Israel 14 July 15:56
Latest
Tropical storm Gordon could become hurricane before landfall along US Gulf Coast
US 05:23
Venezuela's neighbors seek aid to grapple with migration crisis
Other News 03:44
Argentine highway crash kills at least eight
Other News 03:00
Ex-US senator Jon Kyl chosen to replace McCain on Capitol Hill
US 02:15
Bridge collapses in Kolkata, killing one, injuring many
Other News 01:35
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles Houthis launched toward Jazan
Arab World 00:06
Germany working hard to secure Brexit deal, but can't rule out failure - Merkel
Europe 4 September 23:39
South Korea's Moon, Trump to discuss North Korea at U.N.: Blue House
US 4 September 22:42