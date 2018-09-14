US not to withdraw its military presence at Incirlik airbase in Turkey

14 September 2018 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The United States does not withdraw its military presence at the Incirlik airbase in Turkey, US Department of Defense spokesperson Eric Pahon told TASS.

"The US does not withdraw its presence in Turkey. The United States has used Incirlik [base] for decades and will continue to do so with the support of our NATO ally, Turkey. Turkey is an ally in NATO and a reliable partner in the coalition against IS ["Islamic State"]", he said.

