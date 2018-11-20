Active shooter reported at Mercy Hospital in Chicago

A victim, as well as the shooter, is dead after a gunman shot up Chicago's Mercy Hospital around 3:20p.m. local time on Monday, while four others have been wounded, including a police officer. Two women who were shot are in "extremely critical condition, " - Sputnik reported.

The Chicago Police Department warned of a "heavy police response" coming to the area following "reports of shots fired." At least "one possible offender" had been shot, police said. Less than six people were wounded in total, a law enforcement source told the Chicago Tribune. However, that number has been updated to six if the gunman is included.

The officer that was shot is "in critical condition but receiving excellent care," Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

The gunman's motive remains unknown, but he is reported to be a white male armed with an assault rifle.

Shots reportedly rang out from both inside and outside of the hospital, which was evacuated. A heavy police presence responded to the scene and at least 15 ambulances were dispatched.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news