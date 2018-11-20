Active shooter reported at Mercy Hospital in Chicago

20 November 2018 04:08 (UTC+04:00)

A victim, as well as the shooter, is dead after a gunman shot up Chicago's Mercy Hospital around 3:20p.m. local time on Monday, while four others have been wounded, including a police officer. Two women who were shot are in "extremely critical condition, " - Sputnik reported.

The Chicago Police Department warned of a "heavy police response" coming to the area following "reports of shots fired." At least "one possible offender" had been shot, police said. Less than six people were wounded in total, a law enforcement source told the Chicago Tribune. However, that number has been updated to six if the gunman is included.

The officer that was shot is "in critical condition but receiving excellent care," Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

The gunman's motive remains unknown, but he is reported to be a white male armed with an assault rifle.

Shots reportedly rang out from both inside and outside of the hospital, which was evacuated. A heavy police presence responded to the scene and at least 15 ambulances were dispatched.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 76
US 18 November 08:59
U.S. State Department denies reaching final conclusion on Khashoggi's death
US 18 November 08:20
CIA believes Saudi crown prince ordered journalist's killing: sources
US 18 November 01:58
Trump says not considering extraditing Erdogan foe
US 18 November 00:59
In First, U.S. Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Control of Golan Heights
US 17 November 11:08
Trump says China wants trade deal, US may not impose more tariffs
US 17 November 02:11
Latest
Mogherini Says Work Continues on EU System Bypassing US Sanctions Against Iran
Politics 03:58
Serbia Ready to Develop TurkStream Pipeline Project - Energy Minister
Turkey 02:57
Instagram removes fake comments, likes to fight automated bots
ICT 02:33
Italy says not changing budget plans as euro partners fret
Europe 01:19
27 years ago Armenia shot down Azerbaijani chopper with high-ranking officials on board
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
Wall Street hammered by Apple, trade concerns
Economy news 19 November 22:43
Debts of Iranian banks revealed
Economy news 19 November 20:57
President Aliyev completes official visit to Belarus (PHOTO)
Politics 19 November 20:53
Tehran hosts conference on cooperation in agriculture between Iran and EU
Iran 19 November 20:52