U.S., UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services

29 November 2018 05:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday reached a deal on a new open skies aviation agreement to govern air travel after Britain exits the European Union, the UK government said, Reuters reported.

The UK said in a statement the deal “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US and maintaining choice and good value travel.”

Without a deal, U.S. airline ownership rules could have posed an issue for some UK carriers.

