Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports

3 December 2018 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Beijing will "reduce and remove" the 40% tariffs it places on US cars imported into China, US President Donald Trump has said, BBC reports.

China has not commented on President Trump's announcement, which he made on Twitter without providing details.

The move, if confirmed, would be welcomed by a car industry unsettled by the escalating US-China trade war.

President Trump and Xi Jinping have now agreed to a temporary truce in the bitter dispute.

Over dinner at the G20 summit, they agreed to not increase tariffs for 90 daysto allow for talks.

Failure to strike a deal would have seen tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods rise from 10% to 25% at the start of next year, and would have opened the way for tariffs on additional Chinese goods.

On Monday, China's foreign ministry said the presidents of China and the US had instructed their economic teams to work towards removing all tariffs following the G20 meeting, Reuters reported.

Asian markets rallied after news of the trade war truce. In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 2.5% and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1%.

The gains spread to Europe, with the UK's FTSE 100 index, the Cac 40 in France and Germany's Dax index all up by about 2% in early trade.

The trade war has seen the US and China hit each other with escalating tariffs in an attempt to make their domestically made goods more competitive.

The US says its tariff policy is a response to China's "unfair" trade practices and accuses it of intellectual property theft.

Since July, the US has hit China with tariffs on $250bn (£195.9bn) worth of goods. China has retaliated with duties on some $110bn of US goods over the same period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels
Israel 16:15
European financial channel for Iran: pros and cons
Economy 15:23
Macron to call on U.S. funds to build French start-ups, not steal them
Europe 14:30
Minister: Trump asks Pakistan PM for help with Afghan peace talks
US 14:25
Georgian natural products showcased at trade forum in China
Georgia 14:09
China media welcomes U.S. trade truce, markets surge
China 10:50
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16
Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels
Israel 16:15