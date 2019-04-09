Trump names James Murray as new Secret Service director

9 April 2019 00:46 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump named James Murray as the new director of Secret Service, replacing Randolph “Tex” Alles, the White House said Monday, Trend reported citing Washington Examiner.

“United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May.”

Reports earlier Monday said Trump told acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to dismiss Alles a week ago, but he was still on the job.

The departure of Alles, a former Marine Corps major general, appears to be part of a Trump purge of top Homeland Security officials. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was ousted Sunday.

