US issues new anti-Venezuela sanctions

13 April 2019 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US Treasury Department announced Friday that it had issued a new batch of anti-Venezuelan sanctions, targeting four companies and nine ships, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The sanctions targeted three companies in Liberia — Jennifer Navigation Limited, Large Range Limited and Lima Shipping Corporation — and a fourth firm in Italy, PBS Tankers. Nine ships linked to the four firms were also included in the new designations, the Treasury said.

Meanwhile, the total damages from sanctions against Venezuela have already exceeded $100 billion, according to reports.

