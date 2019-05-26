At least 3 injured after log ride overturns at Castle Park in Riverside

26 May 2019 06:57 (UTC+04:00)

At least three people were injured after a log ride overturned at a Riverside amusement park Saturday, officials said, Trend reported citing ABC7.

Crews responded to Castle Park amusement park on the 3500 block of Polk Street at about 4:37 p.m. Fire officials said several people were thrown out of the log ride.

The three patients were ages 10, 31 and 57, with injuries sustained ranging from critical, moderate and minor, but officials did not know the exact condition of each of the patients.

It was not immediately known what led to the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Tags:
  • US
Related news
Iran's IRGC threatens to sink U.S. warships by "secret weapons"
Politics 06:26
Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia
US 05:45
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
U.S. airstrike kills 3 IS fighters in northern Somalia
US 25 May 23:03
10 injured in bar shooting in U.S. state of New Jersey
US 25 May 21:54
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:50
Latest
At least 4 missing as 2 cargo vessels collide off Japan's east coast
Other News 07:29
Iran's IRGC threatens to sink U.S. warships by "secret weapons"
Politics 06:26
Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia
US 05:45
Mexican military helicopter crashes, killing six
Other News 05:18
WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 04:32
Former UK Brexit minister Raab enters battle to be next PM
Europe 03:52
Europeans vote, with EU future in balance
Europe 03:15
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
Local Daesh commander killed in raid in eastern Afghanistan
Other News 01:49