At least 3 injured after log ride overturns at Castle Park in Riverside

At least three people were injured after a log ride overturned at a Riverside amusement park Saturday, officials said, Trend reported citing ABC7.

Crews responded to Castle Park amusement park on the 3500 block of Polk Street at about 4:37 p.m. Fire officials said several people were thrown out of the log ride.

The three patients were ages 10, 31 and 57, with injuries sustained ranging from critical, moderate and minor, but officials did not know the exact condition of each of the patients.

It was not immediately known what led to the incident.

