Trump meets Japanese emperor on state visit

27 May 2019 05:42 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump met Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday in the ceremonial highlight of a state visit overshadowed by trade tensions between the two allies, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump, a fan of pomp and circumstance, was greeted by the new emperor and his Harvard-educated wife at the imperial palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony broadcast live on national television.

He became the first foreign dignitary to be received by the monarch since inheriting the throne this month after his father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.

Trump gave a slight bow and he and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the imperial pair before entering the palace, to be met by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, among others.

The president and emperor and their wives returned outside to walk a red carpet and stand under a hot sun while a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

Trump then walked the red carpet again, waving at assembled school children and inspecting Japanese troops before standing solemnly on a raised platform as a military band played a formal salute of honor.

Trump has made clear he was pleased to have been given the honor of the first reception with the emperor, who is treating him and his wife to a lavish state dinner later on Monday.

“It’s over 200 years since something like this has happened. So it’s a great honor to be representing the United States,” Trump said at a dinner with Abe and the leaders’ wives on Sunday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple
China 04:52
Iran will defend itself against any aggression, says foreign minister
Iran 26 May 22:44
Trump agrees with North Korean leader Kim on Biden - White House
US 26 May 20:20
Trump says US, Japan making significant progress in trade talks
Other News 26 May 13:50
El Chapo's demand for outdoor exercise may be part of an escape plot, US says
US 26 May 09:43
Trump says not disturbed that North Korea has 'fired off some small weapons'
US 26 May 08:47
Latest
UAE supports Sudan's security, peaceful power transition to new govt
World 06:36
Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple
China 04:52
Syrian government army regains control over Kafr Nabuda in Hama governorate
World 04:02
Netanyahu makes final efforts to form new govt ahead of deadline
Israel 03:32
Qatar says invited to emergency Arab summits in Mecca by Saudi King
Arab World 02:46
Le Pen beats Macron in France as nationalists gain in EU vote
Europe 02:13
Tsipras calls for snap general elections in Greece
Europe 01:40
3 armed insurgents gunned down in clash with military in Pakistan
Other News 01:08
Lithuania's Nauseda wins presidential election
World 26 May 23:52