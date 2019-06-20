New U.S. deployment includes more Patriot missile defenses

20 June 2019 03:03 (UTC+04:00)

The latest deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, which was announced on Monday, will include a Patriot missile battalion, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and “other deterrence capabilities,” the Pentagon said on Wednesday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region,” a Pentagon spokeswoman said in a statement.

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since last week’s attack on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf, which Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran denies the accusations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department
US 03:41
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09
Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea
US 19 June 23:49
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton
Politics 19 June 22:12
Official: Germany would've been Iran's 1-st trade partner if not for US sanctions
Business 19 June 19:59
Latest
U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department
US 03:41
World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about 1 bln years — official
World 02:26
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Hungarians make 5.53 mln foreign trips in Q1, up 15 pct
Europe 01:45
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09
20 people missing from migrant boat rescued off Spanish coast
Europe 00:28
Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea
US 19 June 23:49
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia's West Papua
Other News 19 June 23:10
Statistics: Azerbaijani citizens spending more money
Business 19 June 22:30