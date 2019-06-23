Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran

23 June 2019 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Sunday he will travel to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for talks, and repeated his offer for negotiations with Iran “with no preconditions” to de-escalate tensions, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We’re prepared to negotiate with no preconditions. They know precisely where to find us,” Pompeo told reporters before boarding his plane.

“I am confident that at the very moment they are ready to engage with us we will be able to begin these conversations.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 20:37
30,000 tons of grapes harvested in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan province
Business 16:05
Inflation rate increases in Iran
Business 15:17
Iran's fruit exports to decrease
Business 14:51
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
Iranian currency rates for June 23
Business 12:04
Latest
GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2018 boosted by non-oil sector
Finance 21:00
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 20:37
Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children
Other News 19:51
Polls closed in high-stakes Istanbul do-over election
Turkey 19:27
37 rescued migrants arrive in Malta
Other News 19:00
Chinese police seize 139 kg meth from tour bus
China 18:16
Indonesia police arrest three suspects over deadly factory fire
Other News 17:40
840 houses close to collapse in Syria's Homs city
Arab World 16:38
30,000 tons of grapes harvested in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan province
Business 16:05