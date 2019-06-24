Two shootings left 1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas, U.S.

24 June 2019 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Two shootings happened Sunday in Dallas, Texas, the United States, left one dead and two injured, local police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday outside a Dallas strip club. According to police, the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot near the club when the suspect opened fire around 12:45 a.m.

First responders took the victim to nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was taken into custody.

In a separate incident, two men were shot in Dallas at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victims told police they had been gambling when several men approached them, began arguing with them and then shot them.

According to police, a 20-year-old was shot in the right shin and a 33-year-old was shot in his lower torso. They were in local hospital with stable conditions.

No details about the gunman have been released.

