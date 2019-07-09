U.S. billionaire joins presidential race

9 July 2019 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. billionaire Tom Steyer Tuesday announced his presidential bid, becoming the latest addition to a crowded field of Democratic candidates, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager and longtime Democratic donor, said in a video that "Americans are deeply disappointed and hurt by the way they're treated, by the way they are treated by what they think is the power elite in Washington D.C."

Steyer has been a fierce critic of U.S. President Donald Trump and a strong advocate for his impeachment. Steyer is also the founder of activist group Need To Impeach, which collects signatures in support of impeachment proceedings.

Steyer's belated announcement came one day after California Congressman and presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race after being unable to draw sufficient support. It also came almost two weeks after 20 democratic candidates faced off in the first round of televised debate in late June.

The late entrance would mean that Steyer will likely face an uphill battle for public attention and support, which is already spread thin among the candidates.

The political battle over the Democratic nomination has been heating up, as forerunners such as California Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden have begun trading barbs, signaling a break from the previously cordial relationship between the candidates.

Recent polls conducted by various polling agencies consistently put Biden at the top of the chart, with Harris, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailing behind. The polls also show that Biden's lead has been slipping in the past weeks, especially after the first debate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Apple's services revenue, China to power third quarter: analyst
Other News 12:48
Oil prices ease as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
World 10:15
U.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports
US 09:45
Bolton vows Washington to increase pressure on Iran until Tehran ends nuclear program
US 08:19
Washington approves $2.2bln sale of tanks, Stinger Missiles to Taiwan
US 02:56
Pompeo launches commission to study human rights role
US 02:20
Latest
Qatar to sign 'big contract' with Boeing during Emir's US visit - Trump
World 22:36
Azerbaijan’s Akkord talks on participation in Baku Oil Refinery reconstruction project
Economy 19:34
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:18
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 19:16
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 19:08
Large Azerbaijani producer of sandwich panels to start exporting to former USSR countries
Economy 19:07
Protests continue in Georgia
Georgia 19:04
EIB reveals volume of investments in Georgia
Economy 19:03