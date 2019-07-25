Trump says Mexico may put more troops at the border with U.S.

25 July 2019 08:44 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is trying to stem the flow of mostly Central American migrants seeking to enter the United States from Mexico, said on Wednesday that Mexico may put more troops at the two countries’ border, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving on a trip to West Virginia, Trump said the numbers of migrants apprehended at the border “are way down” because Mexico has sent troops to the frontier “and they mean business.”

“It’s also good for Mexico what they’re doing because the cartels have been running all of the border for years and years. And Mexico is saying, and the president is saying: We’ve got to clean it up. So they’ve got 21,000 soldiers and will probably put up more,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has sought to curtail the increasing numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border after fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Mexico said earlier this month that migrant apprehensions at the U.S. southern border fell 30% in June from the previous month after introducing controls as part of a deal with the United States to curb the flow of migration or face trade tariffs threatened by Trump.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in weekend talks did not address a June deal under which the two countries would look at making asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico if migration flows were not significantly lower by July 22.

Ebrard said he told Pompeo in Mexico City on Sunday that Mexico’s view was that the proposal was unnecessary, after it helped reduce apprehensions at the U.S. southern border last month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Helicopter crashes in Mexican state of Michoacan, leaving 4 people killed
Other News 08:29
Top U.S., China trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai next week
US 02:37
Deputy PM: Interests of Azerbaijan, US coincide on many issues
Politics 24 July 17:09
NASDAQ to help Uzbekistan to modernize local stock exchanges
Finance 24 July 16:28
Trump's new anti-asylum rule faces court test in California
Other News 24 July 15:19
4 dead in aircraft crash in Mexico
World 24 July 08:26
Latest
EKVITA - first company in Azerbaijan to join Vision Zero initiative
Society 09:54
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:51
Net profit of BTB Bank decreases
Economy 09:42
Demand for plastic windows & doors down in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:40
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
Other News 09:38
Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:36
New gas-bearing formation discovered in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:35
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 09:17
Iran step closer to opening its doors for crypto mining
Economy 09:10