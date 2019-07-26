Pompeo to visit three Asian-Pacific countries

26 July 2019 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Thailand, Australia and Micronesia between July 30 and August 6, said the State Department on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During his stay in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, he will co-chair the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial and the Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial, and participate in the East Asia Summit Ministerial and the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial, said the department in a statement.

In Australia, Pompeo, along with newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, the statement added.

During his trip, Pompeo will also meet with his foreign counterparts and other senior officials in the host countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo says he would go to Iran for talks ‘If that's the call’
US 06:23
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Oil rises on U.S. inventory decline but slowing economy caps gains
Other News 25 July 14:53
Three bombs kill 15 in Afghan capital as U.S. general visits
Other News 25 July 14:15
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 25 July 12:59
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Singapore June industrial output drops less than forecast
Other News 10:05
EBRD, AIIB and BSTDB to allocate $350M for Turkey’s largest geothermal power plant
Oil&Gas 09:58
Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey to develop transportation by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Economy 09:44
Azerbaijan Industry Bank's net profit declines more than 16 times
Finance 09:40
Turkmen refinery to buy drilling equipment via tender
Tenders 09:27
France's Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain's Johnson in coming weeks
Other News 09:25