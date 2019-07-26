Pompeo to visit three Asian-Pacific countries

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Thailand, Australia and Micronesia between July 30 and August 6, said the State Department on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During his stay in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, he will co-chair the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial and the Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial, and participate in the East Asia Summit Ministerial and the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial, said the department in a statement.

In Australia, Pompeo, along with newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, the statement added.

During his trip, Pompeo will also meet with his foreign counterparts and other senior officials in the host countries.

