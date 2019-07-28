One killed, 11 injured in NYC Brooklyn shooting

28 July 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Shooting at the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, left a 38-year-old man killed and 11 others injured, the New York Post newspaper reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The shooter opened gunfire in the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, during an annual block party around 11 p.m. local time (3 a.m. GMT), the New York Post newspaper said.

The perpetrator fled the scene, the newspaper added, citing law enforcement sources.

​By midnight, detectives found one abandoned firearm and were combing the ground for more evidence, the report added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Woman dies while trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska
Other News 27 July 11:39
Trump says U.S. could tax French wine in retaliation for digital tax
Other News 27 July 11:06
U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
World 27 July 04:06
U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.1 percent in Q2
US 27 July 00:01
U.S. Justice Department approves $26 billion Sprint, T-Mobile merger
US 26 July 22:09
McDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores
Other News 26 July 16:47
Latest
Elon Musk promises Teslas will be able to stream Netflix, YouTube soon
World 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
North Korea releases detained Russian fishing boat: Russian embassy
Other News 09:18
Over 10 people died of dengue fever in Tanzania, almost 6,700 infected - minister
Other News 08:37
Chinese company to invest $100 M in Uzbekistan
Economy 08:00
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near south coast of Japan's Honshu island
Other News 07:19
Awesome closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 06:43
Azerbaijan ranked fourth in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 06:42
Javid to ramp up funding for no-deal Brexit preparations - paper
Europe 06:33