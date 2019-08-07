US Ambassador to Russia resigns

7 August 2019 02:45 (UTC+04:00)

United States Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has tendered his resignation to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Huntsman sent President Donald Trump a resignation letter Tuesday morning and is planning to move back to the Beehive State [Utah] in October," the article reads.

"I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations," the newspaper quotes Huntsman’s letter as saying. He will officially step down on October 3.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jon Huntsman is considering running for governor of Utah.

Huntsman already occupied this post in 2005-2009. He has been heading the American diplomatic mission in Moscow since 2017. Previously, he served as the US Ambassador to Singapore (1992-1993) and China (2009-2011).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV to start supplying parts to Russian car factory
Economy 8 August 14:28
Time to separate Iran’s “sins”
Commentary 8 August 14:21
Uzbekistan increases exports of fruits, vegetables by 25%
Economy 8 August 11:37
Russian companies develop over 60 projects for $100M in Uzbek region
Economy 8 August 09:57
Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of "Sea Cup-2019" contest (PHOTO / VIDEO)
Society 8 August 09:46
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 8 August 01:48
Latest
At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official
World 04:14
Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station
World 03:46
World Bank's portfolio in Nigeria among largest in Africa: official
World 03:20
Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
World 02:42
Tesla hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
World 02:41
Finland to have new culture minister for one year
World 01:51
Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
World 01:34
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport
World 00:58
UK to ease visa restrictions on top scientists post-Brexit
World 00:16