U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement

10 August 2019 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

A United States service member advising Iraqi security forces on a mission was killed on Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, the U.S.-led international coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“One U.S. service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the (Iraqi security forces) during a planned operation, the statement said.

It added that the name of the service member would be withheld until next of kin have been notified.

