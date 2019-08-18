At least 1 killed as small plane with 3 on board crashes in upstate New York

18 August 2019 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

A small Cessna 303 plane carrying three people crashed into a house in the US state of New York, local media reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). One person was reportedly killed, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the FAA, as cited by the NBS New York news outlet, the plane crashed into a house located in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.m.

More information concerning the condition of the plane's passengers would be released at a later time, the FAA said. Additionally, the agency will investigate into the causes of the crash.

According to the ABC 7 broadcaster, there were three residents inside the home at the time of the crash. One of the residents has reportedly life-threatening injuries, and another is in stable condition. The third occupant of the home reportedly has not been located.

There were three passengers on the plane. The other two passengers survived, ABC 7 said.

