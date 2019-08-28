Trump signs emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as tropical storm strengthens - White House

28 August 2019 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has signed a document ordering "Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Dorian", the White House said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the statement, the action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Management Agency (FEMA) to "coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population".

In particular, "FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency", according to the White House.

FEMA said earlier on Tuesday that nearly 3,000 federal employees stationed in Puerto Rico would respond to Hurricane Dorian. FEMA also warned that hurricane conditions are possible in the US territory of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

On Monday, Trump denied media reports claiming that he proposed using nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them from reaching the US east coast.

According to the Axios portal, Trump argued at several briefings with homeland and national security officials that bombs should be dropped into the eye of hurricanes forming off the African coast to disrupt them.

According to the US-based media reports, Hurricane Maria was the worst natural disaster to hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in decades. The government of Puerto Rico and an independent investigation by the George Washington University have reportedly put the death toll from the hurricane and its aftermath at nearly 3,000.

