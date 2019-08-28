U.S. will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election

The United States will not release the long-delayed political portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel’s elections next month, White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The move, announced in a tweet by Greenblatt, keeps the plan’s details from becoming an issue in the election, in which the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, is at stake.

“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt said on Twitter.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been working behind the scenes on the plan to resolve the decades-old Israeli Palestinian conflict, although Palestinians, who say the Trump administration is too pro-Israel, say it is dead in the water.

A goal to raise tens of billions of dollars to fund the plan was announced earlier this year, but the political details have remained under wraps, with Kushner refusing to say even whether it would offer Palestinians a state of their own.

Trump on Monday had said the plan might be revealed before the Israeli election.

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Netanyahu said he expected the U.S. proposal would not be delayed for much longer.

“This evening we learned that President Trump’s ‘deal of century’ would be published and presented to the world after the election. I can reasonably estimate that it will happen very soon after the election,” Netanyahu said.

