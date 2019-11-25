Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case

25 November 2019 05:21 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s resignation after losing confidence in him over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, the Defense Department said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official.” Esper said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”

