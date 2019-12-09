Skechers' 'cool' value gives it room to run like Nike

Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N) is expected to post earnings growth on pace with Nike Inc (NKE.N) over the next three years, giving its relatively low valuation a chance of catching up, financial newspaper Barron’s said in its Dec. 7 edition, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Analysts estimate Skechers’ earnings-per-share will rise 15% this year and in 2020, and 12% in 2021. Yet Nike trades at about 30 times analysts’ future earnings estimates, compared with 16 times for Sketchers, even after Skechers shares soared more than 75% this year, the paper said.

