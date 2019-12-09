Skechers' 'cool' value gives it room to run like Nike

9 December 2019 08:44 (UTC+04:00)

Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N) is expected to post earnings growth on pace with Nike Inc (NKE.N) over the next three years, giving its relatively low valuation a chance of catching up, financial newspaper Barron’s said in its Dec. 7 edition, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Analysts estimate Skechers’ earnings-per-share will rise 15% this year and in 2020, and 12% in 2021. Yet Nike trades at about 30 times analysts’ future earnings estimates, compared with 16 times for Sketchers, even after Skechers shares soared more than 75% this year, the paper said.

