BMW says being investigated by U.S. SEC

24 December 2019 03:05 (UTC+04:00)

German automaker BMW AG (BMWG.DE) said on Monday it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a report of a probe related to the company’s sales practices, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We can confirm that we’ve been contacted by the SEC and are cooperating fully with the investigation,” a BMW spokesman said, but declined to comment further.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing a source, that the SEC was probing BMW’s sales practices.

The SEC declined to comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New US ambassador to Moscow takes oath
US 03:59
US Secretary of State to visit Uzbekistan
Business 23 December 17:49
Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year
US 22 December 08:51
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 22 December 08:24
Trump claims trade talks 'breakthrough' with China
US 22 December 06:19
Eni to be engaged in new renewable projects in US
Oil&Gas 21 December 11:02
Latest
New US ambassador to Moscow takes oath
US 03:59
Some 4,000 children deprived of education due to armed conflict in Tripoli: UNICEF
Other News 02:19
Japan mulls methods of discharging Fukushima plant's radioactive water
Other News 01:28
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes coast along Canada's British Columbia
Other News 00:37
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday
Politics 00:01
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya
Russia 23 December 23:51
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 23:24
Italy parliament approves government's 2020 budget in confidence vote
Europe 23 December 22:34
Road carnages claim 589 lives in S. Africa since start of festive season
Other News 23 December 21:40