New US ambassador to Moscow takes oath

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday administered the oath of the new US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, the US top diplomat said in a Twitter post, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Honored to swear in John Sullivan as the new U.S. Ambassador to #Russia today," Pompeo said. "I'm confident John will effectively lead the effort to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia."

Sullivan served as acting secretary on April 1 through 26, 2018 after Rex Tillerson’s resignation. In July 2019, Sullivan led the US delegation at the talks with Russia on strategic security in Geneva.

On October 17, Trump nominated Sullivan to be US Ambassador to Russia. On November 20, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved his candidacy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier described Sullivan as a "highly professional and experienced diplomat."

Sullivan said last week that his work in Moscow would be centered around areas where Moscow and Washington can still cooperate despite all differences, such as arms control, exchange of information for anti-terrorism efforts, security in the Arctic and other issues.

