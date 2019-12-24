Saudi trial over Khashoggi case "important step": U.S. official

A senior official of U.S. State Department said on Monday that Saudi Arabia's sentencing of five people to death over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "an important step" to hold the perpetrators accountable, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Today's verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for the terrible crime accountable," the official said in a press briefing anonymously.

"We've encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process, and we will continue to do so," the official added.

Saudi Public Prosecution earlier in the day announced that five people had been sentenced to death over the case of Khashoggi, and three others were given jail terms.

Spokesperson of the Saudi Public Prosecution Shalaan Al Shalaan noted that the former Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed al-Asiri was released for insufficient evidence. Saud al-Qahtani, the advisor at the Royal Court, was investigated in the case but was not charged.

