Trump blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for holding up Senate impeachment trial

24 December 2019 05:25 (UTC+04:00)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to wrest control of the impeachment trial away from the Republicans who control the Senate, President Donald Trump said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House and Speakership once, and is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote articles of impeachment", Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

In a second Twitter message, Trump also challenged Pelosi's right to seek to delay the start of impeachment proceedings against him in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress.

Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was still waiting for Pelosi to send the Senate the necessary documentation to start the impeachment trial of Trump, and that he did not expect it to begin until after the New Year.

Trump has described the impeachment as illegal and as a partisan coup. He also denounced the two articles of impeachment against him that were passed in the US House Judiciary Committee - a charge of obstruction of Congress and a charge of abuse of power.

