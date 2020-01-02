Indications Iran, forces it backs may be planning attacks: Esper

2 January 2020 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that there were indications that Iran or the forces that it backs may be planning additional attacks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new right, we’ve seen this for two or three months now,” Esper told reporters.

“If that happens then we will act and by the way, if we get word of attacks or some type indication, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces to protect American lives.”

