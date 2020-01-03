US-led coalition against Daesh killed 1,359 civilians since 2014

The US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group killed nearly 1,360 civilians since the beginning of airstrikes in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Coalition conducted 34,725 strikes between August 2014 and the end of November 2019. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,359 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve", CJTF-OIR said.

In November 2019, the coalition continued investigating 87 opened reports and received 47 new reports.

"Out of the 52 completed casualty allegation reports, four reports were determined to be credible and resulted in 12 unintentional civilian deaths. CJTF-OIR assessed the remaining 48 reports as non-credible", it added.

Four reports assessed as credible include information about strikes in Syria in January and August 2017, as well as January and March 2019, the coalition said.

